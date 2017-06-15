Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop 7.x Documentation Script Update Version 1.33 (aka The Brandon Mitchell Update)
#Version 1.33 15-Jun-2017
- Added back the WorkerGroup policy filter for XenApp 6.x
- Added folder name to Function OutputApplication (Thanks to Brandon Mitchell)
- Added sort applications by AdminFolderName and ApplicationName to Function ProcessApplications (Thanks to Brandon Mitchell)
- Fix bug when retrieving Filters for a Policy that “applies to all objects in the Site”
- Fix functions ProcessAppV and OutputAppv to handle multiple AppV servers (Thanks to Brandon Mitchell)
- Fix two calls to Get-BrokerApplication that were retrieving the default of 250 records (Thanks to Brandon Mitchell)
You can always find the most current script by going to http://carlwebster.com/where-to-get-copies-of-the-documentation-scripts/
via Carl Webster
Share this:
