Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop 7.8+ Documentation Script Update Version 2.05
WHEW! So much community input is in this script.
I didn’t think I was ever going to get this “minor” update completed. By the time I finished updating the script with:
- the changes Jim Moyle made to the Script Template
- and then Brandon Mitchel’s updates for 1.x script
- and then the changes for 7.14 (I mean 7.14.1)
- and then Samuel Legrand pointed out a new regkey for 7.14
- which led me to ask for a list of regkeys for 7.8+ and I found out there are 315 regkeys
- and then several people kept telling me about a missing version check regkey on the computer running the script
- and I also found little “things” that annoyed me about the two XA/XD scripts when using them at customer sites
- and I finally had to stop adding and fixing things.
This script is now over 31,000 lines of PowerShell!!! There are 13,000 lines of PowerShell just to handle Citrix Policies.
#Version 2.05 26-Jun-2017
- Added additional error checking for Site version information
- If “SOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionUninstallCitrix Desktop Delivery Controller”
- is not found on the computer running the script, then look on the computer specified for -AdminAddress
- If still not found on that computer, abort the script
- Added back the WorkerGroup policy filter for XenApp 6.x
- Added Broker registry keys that can be set on Broker servers
- Added Function GetControllerRegistryKeys
- Added Function Get-RegistryValue2
- Added Function Get-RegKeyToObject
- Added Function OutputControllerRegistryKeys
- Added new parameter BrokerRegistryKeys
- There are 315 registry keys and values that are checked and listed
- Updated Function OutputControllers
- Added Controller version information to the Controllers section
- Added “Database Size” to the Datastores output
- Added folder name to Function OutputApplication (Thanks to Brandon Mitchell)
- Added four new Cover Page properties
- Company Address
- Company Email
- Company Fax
- Company Phone
- Added loading the SQL Server assembly so the database size calculations work consistently (thanks to Michael B. Smith)
- Added missing function validObject
- Added new parameter MaxDetails:
- This is the same as using the following parameters:
- Administrators
- AppDisks
- Applications
- BrokerRegistryKeys
- DeliveryGroups
- HardWare
- Hosting
- Logging
- MachineCatalogs
- Policies
- StoreFront
- This is the same as using the following parameters:
- Added sort applications by AdminFolderName and ApplicationName to Function ProcessApplications (Thanks to Brandon Mitchell)
- Added support for version 7.14
- Added the following new Computer policy settings:
- Application Launch Wait Timeout
- Enable monitoring of application failures
- Enable monitoring of application failures on Desktop OS VDAs
- List of applications excluded from failure monitoring
- Logoff Checker Startup Delay (seconds)
- Profile Streaming Exclusion list – directories
- Added to Delivery Group, LicenseModel and ProductCode
- Added Version information to Controllers
- Fixed bug when retrieving Filters for a Policy that “applies to all objects in the Site”
- Fixed Function Check-LoadedModule
- Fixed function OutputPolicySetting
- Fixed functions ProcessAppV and OutputAppv to handle multiple AppV servers (Thanks to Brandon Mitchell)
- Fixed numerous issues in the Policies section
- Fixed the “CPU Usage”, “Disk Usage”, and “Memory Usage” policy settings
- When those settings are Disabled, they are stored as Enabled with a Value of -1
- Fixed two calls to Get-BrokerApplication that were retrieving the default of 250 records (Thanks to Brandon Mitchell)
- Removed code (240 lines) that made sure all Parameters were set to default values if for some reason they did exist or values were $Null
- Reordered the parameters in the help text and parameter list so they match and are grouped better
- Replaced _SetDocumentProperty function with Jim Moyle’s Set-DocumentProperty function
- Updated Function OutputDatastores to:
- Add database size
- Fix output for mirrored databases
- Check if SQL Server assembly is loaded before calculating database size
- Updated Function ProcessScriptEnd for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters
- Updated Function ShowScriptOptions for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters
- Updated Function UpdateDocumentProperties for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters
- Updated help text
- When -NoPolicies is specified, the Citrix.GroupPolicy.Commands module is no longer searched for
