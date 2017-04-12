Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop Services Support Azure AD Domain Services

Azure Active Directory Domain Services provides a simple solution to Active Directory when deploying workloads in Azure using the Citrix Cloud XenApp and XenDesktop Service or the newly-released XenApp Essentials and XenDesktop Essentials services. Azure AD Domain Services provides AD domain controllers as a service, eliminating the complexity of setting up AD, the ongoing maintenance costs of patching and backing up domain controllers, and the operational expense of domain controller VMs in Azure. This blog post will walk you through the deployment of a XenApp Essentials catalog using Azure AD Domain Services.

Use Cases

Azure AD Domain Services is ideal for pure cloud deployments of Windows applications and desktops where not only the applications, but also their dependencies, such as file and database servers, are also moved to Azure. Azure AD Connect can be used to replicate user identities from an on-premises AD into the Domain Services domain, so users can use their existing logon credentials when accessing the apps and desktops, as shown in the diagram below.

Pure cloud deployment of the XenApp and XenDesktop Service using Azure AD Domain Services

