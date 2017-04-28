Back when we first announced the Cost Calculator, we were working on several features integral to modeling the costs of deploying Citrix XenApp on Microsoft Azure. We’re pleased to share that we have released those features … and many more.

The Cost Calculator now has the ability to:

Save and compare cost estimates with an Azure AD account Export cost estimates in PDF format View rates and costs in 24 different currencies View cost breakdown by individual Citrix component (i.e. Delivery Controller, NetScaler, etc.)

In addition, we have included support for configuring:

VDI workloads (hence the inclusion of “and XenDesktop”) Additional Azure regions (UK, India, Canada, etc.) Azure Hybrid Use Benefit pricing Citrix VDA user density limit customization

Read the entire article here, Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop on Microsoft Azure Cost Calculator

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.