Citrix: XenApp & XenDesktop and Third-Party Software in Harmony!

Have you ever wondered what Citrix does to ensure the released versions of XenApp and XenDesktop remain compatible with various third-party software updates from vendors like Microsoft, VMWare, or Adobe?

As you may know, our technology leverages, relies upon, inter-operates with, and supports software; such as Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office, Microsoft SQL, Microsoft .NET Framework, Adobe Flash, and VMware vSphere, to name just a few.

These vendors periodically update their software with new features, bug fixes, and security patches. And for those of you already on Windows 10, you are familiar with the Windows-as-a-Service model and its Semi-Annual Channel (SAC) feature releases. Microsoft’s frequent update cadence paired with the ever-increasing adoption of Windows 10 SACs can make it tough to keep pace.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.