Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop 7.x Health Check Script 1.0 Released!

In November 2014 I created the blog post about the adaption of the PVS Script for XenApp/XenDesktop 7.x :

XenDesktop & XenApp FMA (7.x) HealthCheck – Oops!… I Did It Again

Now after almost two years of continuous development on this Script, the XenApp & XenDesktop 7.x Health Check has now Version 1.0.

I started this script in a very basic version and in the meanwhile lot of tester and contributors helped to bring this script in this version. Just this year I started with GitHub and it’s surprising, the community who helped is awesome!

Now after a number of 0.x versions, just at the point we introduce the XML configuration file, I can say the version now has deserved the number 1.00.

The big benefit of the configuration in the XML file is in case you have multiple environments with the script you don’t need to edit the header section of the script which has earlier contained the config. On a new version of the script, you just replace the script in your environments and keep the XML file.

Read the entire article here, Finally 1.0 – but never finalized!

via Sacha Thomet