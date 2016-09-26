Home Applications Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop 7.x Health Check Script 1.0 Released!

In November 2014 I created the blog post about the adaption of the PVS Script for XenApp/XenDesktop 7.x :
XenDesktop & XenApp FMA (7.x) HealthCheck – Oops!… I Did It Again

Now after almost two years of continuous development on this Script, the XenApp & XenDesktop 7.x Health Check has now Version 1.0.

I started this script in a very basic version and in the meanwhile lot of tester and contributors helped to bring this script in this version. Just this year I started with GitHub and it’s surprising, the community who helped is awesome!

Now after a number of 0.x versions, just at the point we introduce the XML configuration file, I can say the version now has deserved the number 1.00.

The big benefit of the configuration in the XML file is in case you have multiple environments with the script you don’t need to edit the header section of the script which has earlier contained the config. On a new version of the script, you just replace the script in your environments and keep the XML file.

Read the entire article here, Finally 1.0 – but never finalized!
via Sacha Thomet

Sacha Thomet

Sacha Thomet is a Citrix-Geek who likes to share knowledge. I’m working since more than 10 years with Citrix products and more than 15 years in IT. I’m not a programmer but I love scripting, started with DOS command-line (*.bat, *.cmd) continued with VB-Script (*.vbs) and now since 2013 also PowerShell. I love the coexistence from Windows, Mac, Linux and other operating Systems. This is an aspect what makes Citrix products so indispensable and gives the chance to use every operating system where it’s best please. And yes I’m certified, I’m a Citrix Certified Integration Architect for Virtualization (CCIA) and Citrix Certified Expert – Virtualization (CCE-V on XenDesktop 7.x). In February 2016 I received the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) Award.

Terry
Terry

FYI. I tried to download your script at work and the link to access it is black listed. Is your script posted anywhere else for download? Thanks!

September 22, 2017 7:38 am
Sacha Thomet
sacha1981

On my website sachathomet.ch are all Infos, Script source is on https://github.com/sacha81/XA-and-XD-HealthCheck

September 22, 2017 8:25 am
