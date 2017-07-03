Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop 7.x Documentation Script Update Version 1.37
Version 1.37 30-Jun-2017
- Added Function GetSQLVersion
- Added Read-Committed Snapshot and SQL Server version data to Datastore table
- If any of the databases are configured for mirroring and the database size is null,
- use the mirror server’s name to calculate the size
- if the size is still null, report “Unable to determine”
- If SQL Server mirroring is not configured, in the Datastore table use “Not Configured” for the Mirror Server Address
Read the entire article here, Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop 7.x Documentation Script Update Version 1.37
via Carl Webster
