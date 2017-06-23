Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop 7.x Documentation Script Update Version 1.35

#Version 1.35 21-Jun-2017

Added new parameter MaxDetails:

This is the same as using the following parameters: Administrators Applications DeliveryGroups HardWare Hosting Logging MachineCatalogs Policies StoreFront

Updated help text

I admit, I am just lazy and hate typing lots of parameters when I need all the detail I can get from a customer’s XenApp/XenDesktop Site.

You can always find the most current script by going to http://carlwebster.com/where-to-get-copies-of-the-documentation-scripts/