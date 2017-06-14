Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop 7.x Documentation Script Update Version 1.32
#Version 1.32 11-Jun-2017
- Add four new Cover Page properties
- Company Address
- Company Email
- Company Fax
- Company Phone
- Fix Function Check-LoadedModule
- Fix Summary Page not checking for Zone support
- Remove code (140 lines) that made sure all Parameters were set to default values if for some reason they did exist or values were $Null
- Replace _SetDocumentProperty function with Jim Moyle’s Set-DocumentProperty function
- Update Function ProcessScriptEnd for the new Cover Page properties
- Update Function ShowScriptOptions for the new Cover Page properties
- Update Function UpdateDocumentProperties for the new Cover Page properties
- Update help text
