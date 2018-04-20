Home Applications Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop 7.8+ Documentation Script Update Version 2.14

#Version 2.14 11-Apr-2018

  • Added the following properties to Application Details
    • Application Type
    • CPU Priority Level
    • Home Zone Name
    • Home Zone Only
    • Ignore User Home Zone
    • Icon from Client
    • Local Launch Disabled
    • Secure Command Line Arguments Enabled
    • Add shortcut to user’s desktop
    • Add shortcut to user’s Start Menu
    • Start Menu Folder
    • Wait for Printer Creation
  • Added the following property to Delivery Group Details
    • Reuse Machines Without Shutdown in Outage
      • With a note if the setting doesn’t match the Site setting
  • Added the following properties to Site Settings Details
    • Base OU
    • Color Depth
    • Connection Leasing Enabled
    • Default Minimum Functional Level
    • DNS Resolution Enabled
    • Is Secondary Broker
    • Local Host Cache Enabled
    • Reuse Machines Without Shutdown in Outage Allowed
    • Secure ICA Required
    • Trust Managed Anonymous XML Service Requests
    • Trust Requests Sent to the XML Service Port
  • Change several calls from Get-ConfigServiceAddedCapability -contains “ZonesSupport” to validObject
  • Fixed missing variable set for Default Switch statement for $Group.MinimumFunctionalLevel in Function OutputDeliveryGroupDetails
  • Fixed missing variable set for Default Switch statement for $Catalog.MinimumFunctionalLevel in Function OutputMachines
  • Fixed missing variable set for Default Switch statement for $AppDisk.State in Function OutputAppDiskTable
  • Fixed missing variable set for Default Switch statement for $Application.CpuPriorityLevel in Function OutputApplicationDetails
  • Fixed missing variable set for Default Switch statement for $Application.ApplicationType in Function OutputApplicationDetails
  • Fixed all misspellings of unathenticated to unauthenticated

You can always find the most current script by going to http://carlwebster.com/where-to-get-copies-of-the-documentation-scripts/

Read the entire article here, Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop 7.8+ Documentation Script Update Version 2.14

Via Carl Webster

Carl Webster
Carl Webster is a Sr. Solutions Architect for Choice Solutions, with over 38 years of IT experience, based in the Nashville, TN area. Webster has been working with application and desktop virtualization since 1990 and with Active Directory since 2001.

