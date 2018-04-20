Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop 7.8+ Documentation Script Update Version 2.14
#Version 2.14 11-Apr-2018
- Added the following properties to Application Details
- Application Type
- CPU Priority Level
- Home Zone Name
- Home Zone Only
- Ignore User Home Zone
- Icon from Client
- Local Launch Disabled
- Secure Command Line Arguments Enabled
- Add shortcut to user’s desktop
- Add shortcut to user’s Start Menu
- Start Menu Folder
- Wait for Printer Creation
- Added the following property to Delivery Group Details
- Reuse Machines Without Shutdown in Outage
- With a note if the setting doesn’t match the Site setting
- Reuse Machines Without Shutdown in Outage
- Added the following properties to Site Settings Details
- Base OU
- Color Depth
- Connection Leasing Enabled
- Default Minimum Functional Level
- DNS Resolution Enabled
- Is Secondary Broker
- Local Host Cache Enabled
- Reuse Machines Without Shutdown in Outage Allowed
- Secure ICA Required
- Trust Managed Anonymous XML Service Requests
- Trust Requests Sent to the XML Service Port
- Change several calls from Get-ConfigServiceAddedCapability -contains “ZonesSupport” to validObject
- Fixed missing variable set for Default Switch statement for $Group.MinimumFunctionalLevel in Function OutputDeliveryGroupDetails
- Fixed missing variable set for Default Switch statement for $Catalog.MinimumFunctionalLevel in Function OutputMachines
- Fixed missing variable set for Default Switch statement for $AppDisk.State in Function OutputAppDiskTable
- Fixed missing variable set for Default Switch statement for $Application.CpuPriorityLevel in Function OutputApplicationDetails
- Fixed missing variable set for Default Switch statement for $Application.ApplicationType in Function OutputApplicationDetails
- Fixed all misspellings of unathenticated to unauthenticated
Via Carl Webster