Citrix XenApp Scalability v2017

I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again — best practices should evolve.

We need to constantly evaluate leading practices, so with that in mind, it’s time to change another best practice related to XenApp scalability. If you remember my last article on this topic (v2015), I suggested altering the default Intel microprocessor snooping mechanism if you ran into the Haswell-EP chips. Why? Because those particular chips were built in a very unique fashion (resulting in “uneven” NUMA nodes) and it presented some challenges when carving up XenApp VMs on a hypervisor. I encourage you to read all the details I provided in that blog post (published ~2 years ago), but the net-net is that enabling “Cluster On Die” in the BIOS allowed us to work around the strange underlying chip and ring configuration. It basically made nodes uniform or even and allowed us to carve up XenApp VMs like we always might. Fast-forward to today and what’s changed? Well, Intel is shipping new chips for starters. And the Xeon E5 “v4” chips have made us revisit this particular leading practice.

How do these newer Intel “v4” chips impact XenApp scalability? Quite simply, Intel fixed the problem and made our lives a lot easier. These newer Broadwell-EP chips make things even again — the dice are split along the rings so all cores on each ring are nicely uniform on a NUMA node. So we don’t need to steal cores or perform any tricks by implementing COD. But does that fix the problem alone, especially in our world of highly optimized NUMA workloads running on a hypervisor? Not quite. And I still might recommend COD without this second “fix.” I’m happy to report that Intel did us another solid and made the default snooping mode smarter. If you remember back to my 2015 article, there are a few different snooping mechanisms to ensure cache coherency. And this is very important for performance and to maximize SSS in our Citrix/Microsoft world. Well, now Intel has a 4th snooping mode called home snoop with directory cache and opportunistic snoop broadcast. Without getting into all the gory details, you can think of it as a cross between home snoop and COD. And it’s smarter about keeping things localized which is important for our XenApp workloads. The best part is this new snooping mode is enabled by default on these v4 chips. Thanks, Intel!

