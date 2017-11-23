Home Applications Citrix XenApp Scalability v2017

Citrix XenApp Scalability v2017

0
Citrix XenApp Scalability v2017
0

I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again — best practices should evolve.

We need to constantly evaluate leading practices, so with that in mind, it’s time to change another best practice related to XenApp scalability. If you remember my last article on this topic (v2015), I suggested altering the default Intel microprocessor snooping mechanism if you ran into the Haswell-EP chips. Why? Because those particular chips were built in a very unique fashion (resulting in “uneven” NUMA nodes) and it presented some challenges when carving up XenApp VMs on a hypervisor. I encourage you to read all the details I provided in that blog post (published ~2 years ago), but the net-net is that enabling “Cluster On Die” in the BIOS allowed us to work around the strange underlying chip and ring configuration. It basically made nodes uniform or even and allowed us to carve up XenApp VMs like we always might. Fast-forward to today and what’s changed? Well, Intel is shipping new chips for starters. And the Xeon E5 “v4” chips have made us revisit this particular leading practice.

How do these newer Intel “v4” chips impact XenApp scalability? Quite simply, Intel fixed the problem and made our lives a lot easier. These newer Broadwell-EP chips make things even again — the dice are split along the rings so all cores on each ring are nicely uniform on a NUMA node. So we don’t need to steal cores or perform any tricks by implementing COD. But does that fix the problem alone, especially in our world of highly optimized NUMA workloads running on a hypervisor? Not quite. And I still might recommend COD without this second “fix.” I’m happy to report that Intel did us another solid and made the default snooping mode smarter. If you remember back to my 2015 article, there are a few different snooping mechanisms to ensure cache coherency. And this is very important for performance and to maximize SSS in our Citrix/Microsoft world. Well, now Intel has a 4th snooping mode called home snoop with directory cache and opportunistic snoop broadcast. Without getting into all the gory details, you can think of it as a cross between home snoop and COD. And it’s smarter about keeping things localized which is important for our XenApp workloads. The best part is this new snooping mode is enabled by default on these v4 chips. Thanks, Intel!

Read the entire article here, XenApp Scalability v2017 | Citrix Blogs

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Desktop
News
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    The role of IT has become increasingly complex. Workspace analytics helps IT achieve balance between people, business processes, and technologies for optimal workforce productivity. In this white paper, you’ll learn how to modernize your IT environment to ensure a positive end-user experience. Workspace analytics is a framework for making high-level IT decisions that provides meaningful […]

    read more
    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    IGEL Technology Image

    ‘Securing IGEL OS Endpoints’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511430932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Canada: Multi Generations Panel

          Citrix Canada recently hosted a panel, moderated by Citrix Canada’s Michael Murphy, with insights from a Boomer, a Gen Xer, and a Millennial focused on their perceptions and realities of productivity across generations in the workplace. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1511405842_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS for Retail – #AWS Video

          1511402837_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Store 2017 Black Friday PC Games Promo Video

          1511383030_maxresdefault.jpg

          Build an application-aware, cloud-centric network with Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video