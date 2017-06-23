Citrix XenApp Forklift Upgrade or Modern Virtual Apps?

Right now, many organizations are stuck on XenApp 6.5 virtual apps and an architecture that is 20 years old! It’s a tricky situation for customers as XenApp 6.5 approaches end-of-life (EOL). Migrating to XenApp 7 means a massive forklift upgrade because you are moving to a whole new architecture – IMA to FMA – which no IT department wants to undertake. Moving forward requires a time-consuming, painful transition. And when you’re done? You’re still tethered to an on-prem implementation that comes with complexity. And what comes with complexity is cost! (If you’re not thinking about XenApp EOL, you should be—it’s only a year away, and switching to FMA takes 6+ months.)

So how do you make it to the other side? Where do you go from here for a virtual app solution? Until recently you only had two options – more Citrix (more complexity) or switching to VMware (more complexity). If your goal is to simplify and reduce costs, now you have a third option. And that’s where Workspot can help. Now there’s a better way!



Workspot Cloud Apps – the cloud-first way

Workspot VDI 2.0 has revolutionized desktop virtualization. It all started with Cloud Desktops – a multi-tenant, infinitely scalable, cloud-native VDI solution for deploying Windows desktops either on Microsoft Azure or on-premises. Cloud Apps leverages that same architecture to deliver virtualized applications through shared hosted desktop sessions.

