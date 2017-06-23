Citrix XenApp Forklift Upgrade or Modern Virtual Apps?
Right now, many organizations are stuck on XenApp 6.5 virtual apps and an architecture that is 20 years old! It’s a tricky situation for customers as XenApp 6.5 approaches end-of-life (EOL). Migrating to XenApp 7 means a massive forklift upgrade because you are moving to a whole new architecture – IMA to FMA – which no IT department wants to undertake. Moving forward requires a time-consuming, painful transition. And when you’re done? You’re still tethered to an on-prem implementation that comes with complexity. And what comes with complexity is cost! (If you’re not thinking about XenApp EOL, you should be—it’s only a year away, and switching to FMA takes 6+ months.)
So how do you make it to the other side? Where do you go from here for a virtual app solution? Until recently you only had two options – more Citrix (more complexity) or switching to VMware (more complexity). If your goal is to simplify and reduce costs, now you have a third option. And that’s where Workspot can help. Now there’s a better way!
Workspot Cloud Apps – the cloud-first way
Workspot VDI 2.0 has revolutionized desktop virtualization. It all started with Cloud Desktops – a multi-tenant, infinitely scalable, cloud-native VDI solution for deploying Windows desktops either on Microsoft Azure or on-premises. Cloud Apps leverages that same architecture to deliver virtualized applications through shared hosted desktop sessions.
Read the entire article here, XenApp forklift upgrade or modern virtual apps?
via the fine folks at WorkSpot
