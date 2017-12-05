Citrix XenApp Essentials – Part 2

“XenApp Essentials, The Revenge: Return of the Kireeti.”

It’s not all that uncommon that a sequel turns out better than the original. For example, “The God Father II”, “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back”… or my second marriage (RIMSHOT!)

So, it is — with the fanfare, pomp and circumstance of these great sequels — that I bring you the follow-up to my interview with XenApp Essentials Product Manager Kireeti Valicherla (he made me drop the ‘world renowned’ from his title).

A quick recap of Episode 1

Kireeti took us on a rollercoaster of emotion with an introduction of XenApp Essentials and how it’s the Microsoft-recommended replacement for “RemoteApp”. He also discussed the cloud architecture and a step-by-step process on publishing your own apps to Azure. As if that wasn’t enough, somehow we managed to fit in a comprehensive demo on creating virtual machine images.

In this continuation, we pick up right where we left off. The editing is so seamless, I bet you can’t tell.

Read the entire article here, XenApp Essentials: Part 2 | Citrix Blogs

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.