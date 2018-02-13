Citrix XenApp Essentials Now Available Through Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Channel

We are excited to share details about how we continue to work with Microsoft, further aligning in the field and helping our partners sell joint Citrix-Microsoft solutions. At Citrix Summit 2018, we reiterated our commitment to winning together with Microsoft by announcing the availability of Citrix XenApp Essentials through the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Channel.

XenApp Essentials is the easiest and fastest way to deliver Windows apps from Azure to any device. Previously, XenApp Essentials was only available as a direct transaction between Microsoft and the end customer via the Azure Marketplace. With this rollout, Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers ( both Tier 1 & 2) are now able to purchase XenApp Essentials on behalf of their customers, capitalizing on the opportunity to deliver first class service and increase their revenue opportunities. Microsoft CSPs who are also Citrix Partners can receive additional incentives from Citrix and take advantage of Citrix Cloud Partner tools to further simplify the experience for end users. Learn more about the incentives here.

How it works:

In order to purchase XenApp Essentials, via the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Channel, you need:

Customer’s Citrix Cloud Account

Microsoft Azure Subscription

Read the entire article here, XenApp Essentials Now Available Through Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Channel

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.