Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop Service License Usage – Expanded availability and added functionality!

Of the many improvements we brought to the Citrix Cloud platform this year, few got such a warm welcome as the License Usage feature. But almost immediately after the launch you wanted more. When will this feature be available in regions outside the U.S.? How can I release a user license if somebody has left the company? When will this be available for other services than the XenApp and XenDesktop ones? These were by far the top three requests. Well, we are more than delighted to be able to fulfill two of the three top requests today. Read further to find out how!

Earlier this year, the License Usage experience was launched for XenApp and XenDesktop service customers. At the time of this general availability, the dashboard provided various insights for license consumption, but little to no control over license allocation. Our new License Release feature is our first step in providing XenApp and XenDesktop service admins with more control over their licenses. Customers can now release licenses for users that have left your organization or no longer need access to the XenApp and XenDesktop service because of a change in role. Once released, the licenses will return to the pool of licenses available for assignment.

Read the entire article here, XenApp and XenDesktop Service License Usage – Expanded availability and added functionality!

