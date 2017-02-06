Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 2017 Release Schedule

If you are following Citrix closely, you may have noticed that since Q4 2015, we have released a new version of XenApp and XenDesktop every quarter. These releases are what we call a Current Releases (CR). Our fast-paced, current release schedule was designed with you, our customers, in mind. Current releases enable us to give you more features and functionality at a rapid pace while maintaining a very high quality set of release criteria. Here are some of the key benefits of a Current Release:

By upgrading to the latest current release you are both maintaining your site with the latest fixes and enhancing your XenApp or XenDesktop site functionality with the latest features.

Upgrading from one current release to the next has been radically simplified and we actually recommend you upgrade current releases at least every six months if not more frequently.

Any issue you report on a new feature is investigated and fixed by the core engineering team. This means that the most knowledgeable engineer, whose core responsibility is to develop that feature, is creating and delivering the associated fix for the next current release.

The feature list of a quarterly current release is determined based on the high-quality bar for each feature. If we identify late in a release cycle that a feature is not ready, we disable that feature in the current release. One of the big benefits for quarterly current releases has been an improved engineering discipline on product quality. Given that we are releasing every quarter, there is no inherent rush to ship a feature. We have the flexibility to determine if a feature meets our quality standards. If an issue is discovered, we simply move that feature to the next release, which is only a few months away. As an example, Local Host Cache was originally scheduled to ship with XenApp and XenDesktop 7.9. It was pushed out twice as we wanted to ensure it would achieve the necessary standards set by our rigorous scale release criteria. When Local Host Cache shipped in 7.12, it had been optimized to synchronize data from a 6,000-user site in less than 5 minutes, making it worth the wait. We all agree that there is no point in putting a feature in the product that isn’t ready.

