Citrix XenApp 7.x Reboot Schedules – 2017 Edition

A couple of years ago, I published a post titled XenApp 7.x Reboot Schedules to provide a sample workaround for some of the limitations of the out-of-box reboot mechanism in the 7.x platform at that time. Since then, some improvements have been made; mainly the ability to create multiple reboot schedules for a delivery group, which you can read about in the Citrix documentation.

These enhancements mean that nowadays, many (maybe even most) environments can leverage the built-in reboot mechanism, which is great because that is one less script/customization you need to maintain and worry about. By the way, if you haven’t already, you should also take a moment to read the post Reboot Schedule Internals to get a clearer understanding of how the built-in reboot mechanism works.

However, there are still some gaps around reboot frequency other than daily or weekly and the ability to disable logons on XenApp servers ahead of time in order to minimize disruption to users, which drive the need for some kind of custom, scripted reboot process for some customers. These requirements seem to be more common in environments with multi-shift 24/7 operations such as call centers, manufacturing, and healthcare.

