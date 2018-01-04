Home Applications Citrix XenApp 7.15 LTSR – Now Target Platform for Epic Hyperspace!

Recently, Epic added XenApp 7.15 LTSR (with Windows Server 2012 R2 VDAs) as a Target Platform for Hyperspace 2015 and 2017! As my colleague Nick Rintalan has said, XenApp and XenDesktop 7.15 is the biggest release in company history, so XenApp 7.15 moving from Experimental Platform to Target Platform is also a pretty big deal.

For the Epic Community Members out there who’ve been waiting to upgrade their XenApp 6.5 environments, the time is now, given that we’ve closed the most important IMA-to-FMA feature gaps in a release you can stay on for an extended period of time, and XenApp 6.5’s End of Life date (6/30/2018) is rapidly approaching.  If you’re on XenApp 6.5 and haven’t started doing so already, you need to begin the design process for 7.15 and start planning your migration — and if you’re on 7.6 LTSR, it’s time to start looking at the new features that 7.15 brings to the table.

As you head down this path, I wanted to highlight what I consider to be the two most important points from the Epic Hyperspace Reference Architecture for XenApp 7.15 LTSR that are “new” (relative to the RA for XenApp 7.6 LTSR and/or XenApp 6.5) and worth paying attention to:

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

