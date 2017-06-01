Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

EOL is looming; Will you be ready?

In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why.

CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD!

XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018

XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing obsolescence

Upgrading to XenApp 7.x – and its FlexCast Management Architecture (FMA) – requires ripping-and-replacing 6.5

Download 'Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide' E-Book Processing... Subscribe to download Send Download Link To:



from the fine folks at Workspot.com