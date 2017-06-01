Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

White Papers
EOL is looming; Will you be ready?

In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why.

CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD!

  • XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018
  • XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing obsolescence
  • Upgrading to XenApp 7.x – and its FlexCast Management Architecture (FMA) – requires ripping-and-replacing 6.5

Workspot
Workspot Workspot has reinvented Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with its cloud-native VDI 2.0 and Desktop-as-a-Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) solutions. Workspot solves the corporate challenge of securely delivering apps, desktops and data to any device and helps organizations achieve unprecedented time-to-value for VDI implementations. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Workspot offers the shortest implementation times in the industry. The Cupertino, Calif.-based company received the Best of VMworld 2016 Gold Award for Desktop and Application Delivery solutions.
