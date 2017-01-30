Citrix: WorldPay Reduces Infrastructure Complexities & Enables a Mobile Workforce with XenMobile
Mobility management has become a staple in enterprise organizations. Gone are the days when mobility management referred to just device management and IT would lock down devices to protect company data from being leaked.
Now, mobile devices are an enterprise tool that organizations want to enable, not restrict. Instead of buying a solution to check a box and meet compliance, enterprise organizations are learning that mobility management can make a difference in employee’s productivity.
Ovum Research conducted a case study with Worldpay, a global leader in payments processing technology and solutions for merchant customers, that outlines the steps they took to mobilize their workforce. The study provides recommendations and lessons learned that can help you take the first step in enabling a mobile way of working with enterprise mobility management.
Read the entire article here, WorldPay Reduces Infrastructure Complexities & Enables a Mobile Workforce with XenMobile
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
