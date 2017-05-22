Citrix: Workspace IoT Maker Space @CitrixSynergy

What is a maker space? Well, it’s a place where people (makers) with shared interests, especially in computing or technology, can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment, and knowledge. Maker spaces are popping up all over the world and inspiring DIYers to build innovative new products and services together. They usually have 3D printers, laser cutters, micro-controllers and the likes available to use by anyone in the space! Here’s a photo of a few makers building a robot together at Phoenix’s ASU TechShop.

The Citrix Octoblu IoT team is proud to host its very own maker space Lab on Sunday, May 21st, at Citrix Synergy! It’s listed on the Synergy schedule as Lab608 Workspace IoT Makerspace with the following description:

The Internet of Things is about more than just devices, it is also about how applications themselves are evolving. Citrix Workspace IoT will help Citrix customers easily optimize Citrix Workspaces for the IoT wave of devices and things that will be exchanging information with apps and users across their entire organization. This hands-on makerspace will showcase how Citrix Workspace IoT simplifies how your users interact with your apps, data, devices and things. We will also provide a detailed demonstration of how you can leverage Workspace IoT to simplify and automate any meeting room, making it easy to turn any space into a collaborative space for your organization.

