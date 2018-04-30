Citrix Workspace Hub is Now Azure IoT Certified!

Over the years, the Internet of Things (IoT) has become more than just a buzzword, as now it seems that most people have at least one internet-connected device in their home.

From smart thermostats to smart cars, consumers are using these connected devices to transform how they live. But how can IoT transform the way that people work?

Recently, Microsoft, aware of the impact and role IoT will play in any organization’s digital transformation strategy, announced that it will invest $5 billion in IoT.

As referenced in the aforementioned article, by 2020, IoT is predicted to lead to a $1.9 trillion productivity increase and $177 billion in reduced costs.

Throughout my years at Citrix, customers I’ve spoken with have always talked about the value that our solutions bring to their businesses — value — not only just in terms of their bottom lines, but also in the benefits we’ve brought for their end-users.

We’ve allowed them to be able to work from anywhere, on their choice of device. But how can we bring even more value to customers, specifically automating workflows whenever and wherever possible?

If you’re a long-time reader of the Citrix blogs, you may have caught glimpses of some of the work that we’ve been doing in regard to The Future of Work with the Citrix Ready workspace hub and how it relates to IoT.

While the Citrix Ready workspace hub is still in tech preview, we are excited to announce that the Citrix Ready workspace hub is now Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT.

What that means is that you know the workspace hub is Azure Certified for IoT — at launch. Azure Certified for IoT is a program to help customers ensure that their devices of choice have been tested to work with Azure IoT technology.

Read the entire article here, Workspace Hub is Now Azure IoT Certified!

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.