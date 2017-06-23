Citrix Workspace Helps You Monitor Your Windows 10 Rollout
So, you’re making the move to Windows 10. It’s practically inevitable, right? Well at Citrix, we have the industry’s most complete digital workspace solution for delivering Windows 10 (and any other OS or app for that matter). And once your shiny new virtual Windows 10 desktops are made available to users, it’s the day-to-day ongoing maintenance and operations tasks that you and your team will be involved with throughout the environment’s lifecycle. No worries. We’ve got you covered. Let’s take a look at a few of the key offerings for monitoring those Windows 10 desktops, associated resources and the users who use them.
Director
With Director, our web-based daily management console, you can view trends on desktop resource utilization, peak user connections, logon performance and more. Build custom reports from a comprehensive historical data set and import data to third-party applications as required with ODATA. Configure alerts on metrics such as number of failed machines and network latency and receive notifications when warning and critical thresholds are hit. Help users resolve issues with integrated support for Microsoft Quick Assist (formerly Windows Remote Assistance). Ready to take your Windows 10 monitoring to an even higher level? Explore our APIs and SDKs in the Citrix Developer site. Integrate Director with your ticketing or CRM application for desktop assignment, performance and availability tracking or usage information. The possibilities are limitless.
Read the entire article here, Citrix Workspace Helps You Monitor Your Windows 10 Rollout
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published