Citrix Workspace Helps You Monitor Your Windows 10 Rollout

So, you’re making the move to Windows 10. It’s practically inevitable, right? Well at Citrix, we have the industry’s most complete digital workspace solution for delivering Windows 10 (and any other OS or app for that matter). And once your shiny new virtual Windows 10 desktops are made available to users, it’s the day-to-day ongoing maintenance and operations tasks that you and your team will be involved with throughout the environment’s lifecycle. No worries. We’ve got you covered. Let’s take a look at a few of the key offerings for monitoring those Windows 10 desktops, associated resources and the users who use them.

Director

With Director, our web-based daily management console, you can view trends on desktop resource utilization, peak user connections, logon performance and more. Build custom reports from a comprehensive historical data set and import data to third-party applications as required with ODATA. Configure alerts on metrics such as number of failed machines and network latency and receive notifications when warning and critical thresholds are hit. Help users resolve issues with integrated support for Microsoft Quick Assist (formerly Windows Remote Assistance). Ready to take your Windows 10 monitoring to an even higher level? Explore our APIs and SDKs in the Citrix Developer site. Integrate Director with your ticketing or CRM application for desktop assignment, performance and availability tracking or usage information. The possibilities are limitless.

