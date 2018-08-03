Citrix Workspace Environment Management Service Setup Demo Video

The new Workspace Environment Management service from Citrix Cloud delivers the same benefits of the on-premises Workspace Environment Management, without the need to install, configure and manage dedicated WEM infrastructure components and database. WEM adds incredible value to your XenApp and XenDesktop deployments by optimizing the user experience, accelerating user logins, improving manageability of the user environment, and improving server scalability. Learn more

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix