When you check in to a hotel, you are given a key card that provides you with access to your room and some shared areas. It does not give you access to the entire hotel including all rooms and management areas. Likewise, other guests are given access to their rooms — not yours. At times, though, administrative errors assigning rooms can lead to potentially embarrassing situations!

In a similar manner, Micro VPN — that’s part of the Citrix XenMobile SDK — can provide a single, per-app VPN that gives access to a specific app. It also may be granularly configured to access a single intranet resource. It never makes a mistake about which resource an app may access!

Learn how in this Tech Insight video.

Read the entire article here, Citrix Workspace apps accessing enterprise resources? With Micro VPN, absolutely!

