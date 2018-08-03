Citrix Workspace app enables the industry’s first digital workspace to unify and secure all apps and content for all devices. At Google Cloud NEXT we are excited to announce that the new Citrix Workspace app for Android can now be used on Chrome devices.

Before we learn more about Citrix Workspace app for Android, we need to have a deeper understanding of Citrix Workspace. Citrix Workspace is a context-aware, intelligent – digital workspace that extends to wherever you are, adapts to what you want to do. It opens the door to all the enterprise’s application and contents through the Citrix Workspace app.

Let’s check out the amazing new features delivered through our Citrix Workspace app for Android.

Citrix workspace app aggregates SaaS and web apps across the entire enterprise to centralize and secure access from within one single location with single sign on. Users get uninterrupted access to the apps they need while IT retains immaculate control over user accounts and password policies to strengthen corporate security.

Read the entire article here, Citrix Workspace app for Android coming soon on Chromebook

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.