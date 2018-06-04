I’m writing this blog post as quickly as I possibly can. Ever since returning from Citrix Synergy 2018, my inbox has been on fire with excited questions surrounding the announcement of the new Citrix Workspace app. Citrix Workspace app will be the focal point of the end-user Citrix Workspace experience and is targeted for general availability in Q3 2018.

Before diving in to your burning questions, let me first provide a brief overview of the Workspace app.

The app — Citrix Workspace app

Citrix Workspace app is a single-entry point to all of your workspace services. Access your virtual apps, desktops, SaaS apps, files, and mobile apps all through a beautifully designed user interface. Your productivity is going to skyrocket! Not only is everything in one place, Citrix Workspace app handles all of the “security stuff” behind the scenes while offering Single-Sign-On to EVERYTHING.

The Cloud Service — Citrix Cloud Workspace Experience Service

Given such a powerful and comprehensive front end, one might assume the back end would get a little bit messy for IT. Not true. All the integration of your digital workspace resources available in the in Workspace app are powered by the Citrix Cloud Workspace experience service. This cloud service intelligently enumerates and delivers all your digital workspace resources to Citrix Workspace app. Simplified administration is provided through a unified Citrix Cloud console. The Citrix Cloud console allows for configuration and management of all Citrix Workspace services while providing a single system for publishing any application to any device/platform. Integration with XenApp, XenDesktop, NetScaler, XenMobile, ShareFile and standard directory services provides industrial strength security that’s transparent to the end user.

Read the entire article here, Citrix Workspace App – Answers to Your Burning Questions

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.