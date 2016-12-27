Citrix: Worker Groups in XenApp and XenDesktop 7.12

Today, I’m excited to tell you about a new feature in XenApp and XenDesktop 7.12: restricting application groups and desktops to tagged machines. The sets of tagged machines are analogous to Worker Groups in XenApp 6.5 and earlier.

Before we take a tour of the design changes and new workflows, I recommend that you take a look at my previous two blog posts for the necessary background information:

Application group and desktop machine tags

An application group can be restricted to a single set of tagged machines. Once a tag restriction has been defined for an application group, applications within the group will only be hosted by machines with the tag.

In the diagram above, the applications in App Group 1 can be delivered from the first or last set of machines in the delivery group and the applications in App Group 2 can be delivered from the second or last set of machines in the delivery group.

