Citrix: Worker Groups in XenApp and XenDesktop 7.12

Today, I’m excited to tell you about a new feature in XenApp and XenDesktop 7.12: restricting application groups and desktops to tagged machines. The sets of tagged machines are analogous to Worker Groups in XenApp 6.5 and earlier.

Before we take a tour of the design changes and new workflows, I recommend that you take a look at my previous two blog posts for the necessary background information:

Application group and desktop machine tags
An application group can be restricted to a single set of tagged machines. Once a tag restriction has been defined for an application group, applications within the group will only be hosted by machines with the tag.

In the diagram above, the applications in App Group 1 can be delivered from the first or last set of machines in the delivery group and the applications in App Group 2 can be delivered from the second or last set of machines in the delivery group.

Read the entire article here, Worker Groups in XenApp and XenDesktop 7.12

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

 

Categories:
Citrix
Citrix Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
