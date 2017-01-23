Citrix: Windows 8 & Server 2012 Optimization Guide
With the recent release of XenDesktop 7, we put together a list of recommended optimizations for Windows 8/8.1 and Server 2012 virtual desktops on XenDesktop 7.x. The purpose of this post is to provide a list of commonly applied optimizations and provide assistance with their implementation through a script — yes, you read that correctly, a SCRIPT 😉
Although not every setting may apply to every use case, most of these settings should apply to Windows 8/8.1 and Server 2012 virtual machines running on XenDes ktop 7.x
This blog is divided into four sections: service settings, computer settings, user settings and an awesome script.
The following services are recommended to be evaluated for being set to disabled:
Read the entire article here, Windows 8 & Server 2012 Optimization Guide
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper