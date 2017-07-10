Citrix: Why NetScaler in the Cloud?

Since NetScaler VPX was first launched in the AWS Marketplace in 2012, we’ve seen many customers begin to actively explore the merits of deploying a dedicated virtual ADC in the cloud.

Virtual appliances aren’t new, so what’s different about supporting an ADC in the cloud? Aren’t they all just pieces of software that run on a VM? The answer: not really. In fact, when your application moves to the cloud, it becomes part of a highly automated and elastic topology that you need to take into consideration when deciding on a specific service to support your applications there.

It’s no wonder that many administrators and architects choose to simply “check a box” to load balance their servers with their cloud provider’s load-balancing offering; it’s already there, after all. Convenience is a difficult factor to counter, especially when you’re busy and need to move on to other projects that need to get done.

Why NetScaler?

Read the entire article here, Why NetScaler in the Cloud?

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.