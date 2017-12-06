Citrix: Why is Everyone Talking about Citrix and Kubernetes?

Faster application development and deployment are the new mantras for IT, Digital, and DevOps teams. Microservices are the emerging application architecture. As customers make this migration, they will do so in steps —beginning with a static architecture in which containers are deployed manually — then ultimately moving to a robust, automated architecture with service discovery, resource management and orchestration.

Citrix customers now are making this journey with an end goal of deploying their new applications in a Kubernetes environment. To ensure that the journey is as smooth as possible, Citrix announced an integration between NetScaler and Kubernetes earlier this year. The integration enables DevOps professionals and members of IT teams to move to a microservices architecture as seamlessly as possible. The integration of NetScaler with Kubernetes as an ingress controller provides NetScaler’s rich Layer 7 feature set for North-South traffic. We have added NetScaler Management & Analytics System (MAS) as a NetScaler controller to allow NetScaler CPX, VPX, MPX and SDX to serve as an ingress controller thus giving companies many options to accelerate the deployment of the new microservices architecture.

