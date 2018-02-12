Citrix: Why in 2018, We Should Be Encouraging a Pioneering Spirit Within the Workplace

Change can happen at any level. While historically, innovation would have filtered from the top down, today (and within the IT sector particularly), the organisations that are leading the way and breaking new ground are those that are championing innovation internally and encouraging employees to experiment, irrespective of their rank or job title. Embracing change, taking initiative, and risking failure are all signs of a pioneering spirit; and encouraging that mindset among all members of staff can result in huge benefits to the organisation.

The IT sector alone is evolving at an accelerated rate, and we are quickly finding that what has worked in the past may start to become less effective and helpful in getting us where we need to be. Scientist Ray Kurzweil coined the term the Law of Accelerating Returns which refers to the fact that technology progress, up until now, has doubled every decade. However, we are reaching the point where acceleration could become exponential. If Kurzweil’s law holds true we are looking at 200 centuries of progress within this century alone and while as humans we can adapt to such change, we usually do so in a linear fashion. With exponential growth like this, it will become critical that we move away from straight line approaches and experiment with new ways of doing things.

At Citrix, I’m responsible for the Northern Europe region, which consists primarily of Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, and the UK. The technology landscape in this region is a unique and fascinating environment to work in, because in many ways it is pushing boundaries forward for the rest of the world. The total population of the Nordic countries, for example, is only 3% of Europe’s population, but between 2005-2015 the countries received 16% of tech venture capital, spawned 50% of billion-dollar exits and 24% of Deloitte’s Europe Fast-500 companies. To add to this, the UK is dominating Europe’s fintech scene, boasting more billion-dollar fintech companies (“unicorns”) than the rest of the continent combined. London’s tech sector attracted more investment than any other European city in 2017, amounting to a total of £2.99bn; almost double the amount invested in 2016 (£1.63bn). And Ireland is also attracting global investment, with nine of the top 10 global software companies being located there, and nine of the top 10 US technology companies.

