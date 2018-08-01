Citrix: Whither ADC?

There are many changes underway in networking architectures, driven by increasing cloud adoption, the trend towards microservices based applications, and software eating the world. In this context, many people are uncertain about future of Application Delivery Controllers. Here is my view.



The Load Balancing Era

The internet grew at a dramatic pace by adopting simple, but scalable techniques. Web scale architectures delivered tremendous availability and scalability by embracing an approach of horizontal scale out. In the mid-1990’s, Load Balancers became an integral part of web scale architectures, providing server monitoring and load balancing.

The humble Load Balancer appliance came to occupy a strategic piece of real estate in Data Center architectures. As HTTPS came into use, at least for important/transactional traffic, SSL offload became an important addition. All traffic from the internet flowed through load balancing appliances, so it became an insertion point for many functions of value to the web site: HTTP/TCP optimization, in-memory caching, sslvpn, web application firewall, and much more. This consolidated approach eliminated appliance sprawl, and provided consistent management of networking functions. And the vehicle for such “aggregation” was given the name of Application Delivery Controller.

