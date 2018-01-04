Citrix: What’s Your Cloud’s Superpower?

Pay attention to technology prognosticators (yes, like me) for long and you’ll hear one word repeated again and again and again: Cloud. Specifically, hybrid cloud.

Hybrid cloud technology unifies all the applications from all the platforms, whether they happen to be enterprise or on-prem applications, applications deployed in a public cloud, or mobile applications and delivers them in a consistent way across any device. And as we hurtle toward the close of 2017 and look ahead to 2018, it’s hybrid cloud, as I mentioned in a blog post recently, that will drive digital transformation. But the way it will drive it might not be what you expect.

Right now, it seems like every company under the sun has its own public cloud, so it might seem like the Cloud market is oversaturated. I say that couldn’t be further from the truth.

You see, public clouds are becoming increasingly specialized; everyone seems to have their own. From Salesforce and SAP, to companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and IBM, each has a cloud with its own focus, its own personality. Each cloud has its own… superpower.

Take the companies I mentioned above – each a Citrix Partner – as examples. Each of their cloud platforms performs its functions similarly to the others, but to vastly different ends. For example, Microsoft’s cloud is Office 365-centric. Google is focused on machine learning and analytics, Amazon on its global footprint with AWS and the ability to be wherever its customers are. For IBM, the focus is on IoT, and so on.

