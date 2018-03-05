Citrix: “What’s Next?” LeasePlan Looks to the Future with Citrix SD-WAN

Today’s guest blog post comes from Ronan Murray, Operations Services Manager at LeasePlan.

With 6,800 full-time employees spread out across 110 offices in over 30 countries, LeasePlan is a truly global company. Accessing a car has never been easier thanks to their full-service lease offering, with a fleet of 1.7 million vehicles… and counting.

LeasePlan’s mission is to provide innovative, sustainable vehicle leasing solutions, no matter who you are or where you need to be, so you can focus on what’s next. Only one thing rivals the flexibility and availability of their inventory: their network.

While LeasePlan is a longtime NetScaler, XenApp, and XenDesktop customer, it was the Citrix SD-WAN offering that caught Global Infrastructure Manager Ronan Murray’s attention in 2015. “At the time, we were reviewing our global network contract with third party carriers and it seemed like a great opportunity to improve availability, reduce costs, and enhance security,” says Murray.

LeasePlan did a proof of concept with Citrix, which confirmed NetScaler SD-WAN’s value to the business. It met the expectations of various groups within the organization across technical, financial, managerial, and architectural related spectrums.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.