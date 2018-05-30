Citrix: What’s New with Citrix Workspace in May 2018

May has been an exciting month at Citrix! Our highly anticipated Synergy 2018 conference provided the perfect time and place to showcase and unveil some of our newest products and features. Customers, Partners, and Citrites from all around the world came together for this big event, and it did not disappoint.

Here’s what’s new and fantastic, post-Synergy …

Bringing the Citrix Workspace experience to on-premises XenApp and XenDesktop sites:

At Citrix Synergy, we demonstrated the new Citrix Workspace app that will be available to all Citrix Cloud service customers. But many customers asked about integrating their on-premises XenApp and XenDesktop sites into the Citrix Workspace experience. Available as a tech preview today, existing Citrix Cloud XenApp and XenDesktop service, as well as trial customers, can aggregate their on-premises sites running 7.x (or even 6.5!) within the Citrix Workspace experience. More information is available in the Site Aggregation section of docs.citrix.com.

