Citrix: What’s New with Citrix Workspace in January 2018

Welcome to our first monthly “What’s New in Citrix Workspace” blog of 2018. This “What’s New” blog series gives you—our customers, partners, analysts, and industry leaders—a taste of the latest innovations from Citrix Workspace: XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, and XenServer.

We kicked off the New Year with Citrix Summit 2018 – an energy-filled event with thousands of partners in attendance featuring demos, breakout sessions, and announcements – sharing our vision for 2018 and providing you, our partners with the resources to help in your journey to Citrix Cloud. This month, we are highlighting the Citrix App Layering and XenMobile launches, as well as several exciting new announcements with our technology partners.

Industry-leading layering technology keeps getting better: It has now been a full year since Citrix acquired Unidesk in January 2017. In that time, the response from you, our customers and partners, on Citrix App Layering has been overwhelming positive, helping organizations of all sizes to realize improved application and OS lifecycle efficiency. In App Layering v4.8, the latest release, two new notable enhancements include the Office 365 User Layer and the ability to export and import layers. With Office 365 User Layers, admins can solve the challenge of persisting Microsoft Outlook cache for non-persistent VDI desktops. A special type of User Layer is created and merged in along with a profile manager application to control the appropriate file locations. Exporting and importing of layers was one of your common customer requests and we delivered. This allows exporting layers from one App Layering appliance (e.g. specific site, QA, etc.) and importing them to another appliance (e.g. different site, prod, etc.). For more information on what’s new in this release, check out our recent article.

Read the entire article here, What’s New with Citrix Workspace in January 2018

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.