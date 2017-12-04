Home Applications Citrix: What’s New in XenApp, XenDesktop and XenServer November 2017

Welcome to our first-ever MONTHLY update on what’s new with XenApp and XenDesktop. Since we now roll out new features and enhancements so much faster, it makes sense to provide a monthly update to keep you up to date.

This month we are delivering new user experience, security, and flexibility improvements across all our releases. This includes our latest XenApp and XenDesktop release — v7.16 — which posted to citrix.com/downloads today, our Citrix Cloud XenApp and XenDesktop Service, which  is updated every few weeks, as well as new compliance information and updates on our immensely popular XenApp and XenDesktop 7.15 LTSR. Whether you are new to Citrix and just beginning your digital workspace journey or you are a seasoned XenApp and XenDesktop veteran, this is the blog post for you!

User Experience

XenApp and XenDesktop 7.16 introduces significant user experience enhancements for both the XenApp and XenDesktop Service and on-premises deployments. In fact, with our cloud-first approach, we actually introduced many of these features in the cloud service first and then packaged them for the 7.16 release, making the cloud service the hub of innovation:

  • Real time user experience optimizations with Adaptive Transport: Only Citrix can dynamically adjust its HDX Adaptive Transport remote display technology in mid-session to adapt to changing network and user conditions in real time to deliver the best possible high-definition user experience. These latest enhancements have accelerated client drive mapping by up to 10x, improved user interactivity by up to 10x, accelerated print jobs by 100% and improved generic USB redirection by up to 35% over challenging WAN conditions. By extending the capabilities of our innovative Adaptive Transport technology, XenApp and XenDesktop establishes connections over TCP and EDT (Enlightened Data Transport, a reliable UDP protocol) in parallel to ensure that the user is quickly connected to his virtual applications and desktops by selecting the fastest option. However, if one transport channel begins performing better mid-session, XenApp and XenDesktop can intelligently adjust the delivery mechanism in real time to deliver the best possible user experience even under changing network conditions. This results in faster connection times and an optimized user experience. Admins should implement the new 7.16 technology as well as the latest version of Citrix Receiver for Windows, iOS, and Mac to realize the latest improvements in Adaptive Transport.
  • Introducing full browser content redirection, not just HTML5 video redirection: Extending the capabilities of our content redirection technology, XenApp and XenDesktop now enable the full contents of a web browser, not just the HTML5 video, to be rendered on the client for maximum server scalability and optimal user experience. Flexible configurations enable you to configure the internet content to be fetched on either the server or the client and then offload the content rendering to the client to maximize server scalability.
  • Enhanced multi-monitor graphics quality with Citrix Receiver for Windows: Many users leverage multiple monitors across their virtual app and desktop sessions to optimize productivity. Now Citrix Receiver for Windows 4.10 makes multi-monitor configuration easier than ever. Receiver now intelligently detects virtual apps and desktop sessions spanning across multiple screens with varying DPI settings and it automatically adjusts session displays. Given that this enhancement is at the Citrix Receiver level, these performance improvements can be leveraged across different XenApp and Desktop versions and releases. This improves supportability while also extending server scalability. Scaling and GPU offload is handled on the client.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

