Home News Citrix: What’s New in XenApp, XenDesktop and XenServer in December 2017

Citrix: What’s New in XenApp, XenDesktop and XenServer in December 2017

0
Citrix: What’s New in XenApp, XenDesktop and XenServer in December 2017
0

Last month, we kicked off our monthly “What’s New in XenApp, XenDesktop and XenServer” series to highlight all the new monthly enhancements in our virtualization solutions. Building on the momentum from November, we continue to enhance user satisfaction with our industry-first Windows Continuum virtual desktop experience. Also this month, we release XenServer 7.3, which expands our market-leading graphics-virtualization capabilities with NVIDIA.

Our Citrix Cloud XenApp and XenDesktop Service is designed to aggregate your workloads across any cloud. This month we are expanding that ‘any cloud’ mission to include Google Cloud Platform and Oracle Cloud. We have also partnered with Nutanix to introduce the first-ever Citrix Workspace Appliance, Nutanix InstantOn for Citrix Cloud. This new offering is a tightly integrated hybrid cloud solution that simplifies and accelerates virtual application and desktop (VDI) deployments for companies of any size. Additionally, our immensely popular XenApp and XenDesktop 7.15 LTSR provides key security and compliance updates, fortifying the digital workspace. Each December enhancement has been designed to help you along on your digital workspace journey by strengthening the overall value of your Citrix Workspace.

Let’s kick things off with XenServer 7.3 updates, which are available today. These significant enhancements extend our goal of providing enterprise solutions that offer an unmatched end-user experience. With updates ranging from providing a native-like experience for Windows 10 desktops, to showcasing the power of NVIDIA vGPU and our long-standing partnership with NVIDIA, XenServer 7.3 provides some of our most innovative features to date. It doesn’t end there — we also have some updates to our popular XenApp and XenDesktop 7.15 LTSR:

  • Extending XenServer graphic-virtualization leadership: Building on our longstanding partnership with NVIDIA, aimed at improving the user experience for digital workspaces, the XenServer 7.3 release introduces support for the latest NVIDIA Pascal GPUs. The addition of NVIDIA virtualization software, such as Quadro vDWS and GRID vPC with Pascal GPUs to your XenServer VDI environment, enables you to deliver the highest-performance graphics-accelerated apps and desktops. From CAD users to typical knowledge workers, all of your employees can benefit from enhanced experience and productivity by adding NVIDIA virtualization software and the latest NVIDIA GPUs to your XenApp and XenDesktop environment. Users will get a native-like experience for high-end applications, as well as their modern, productivity apps, on their choice of device, while organizations will reap the benefits of centralizing these workloads.
  • Expanding our industry-first Windows Continuum virtual desktop experience: XenDesktop, with XenServer, is the first and only desktop virtualization solution to deliver Windows Continuum experience with Windows 10 virtual desktops. XenDesktop 7.16 expanded our industry-leading Windows Continuum virtual desktop technology by enabling a Windows 10 virtual desktop to recognize when the user switches from a physical tablet to a physical desktop and automatically toggle the virtual desktop between tablet and desktop mode. See it in action in a short video.

Read the entire article here, What’s New in XenApp, XenDesktop and XenServer in December 2017

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Categories:
News
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1512475269_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Video – Announcing AWS IoT Device Defender

          Watch Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, announce AWS IoT Device Defender. AWS IoT Device Defender is a fully managed service that helps you secure your fleet of IoT devices. AWS IoT Device Defender continuously audits the security policies associated with your devices to make sure that they aren’t deviating from security best practices […]

          read more
          1512477180_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Getting Started with Serverless Computing Using AWS Lambda

          1512648454_hqdefault.jpg

          Scaling Redis Workloads with Amazon ElastiCache – AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          1513187228_maxresdefault.jpg

          Performance comparison of Citrix Receiver for Mac 12.7 with Citrix Receiver for Mac 12.8 – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video