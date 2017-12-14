Citrix: What’s New in XenApp, XenDesktop and XenServer in December 2017

Last month, we kicked off our monthly “What’s New in XenApp, XenDesktop and XenServer” series to highlight all the new monthly enhancements in our virtualization solutions. Building on the momentum from November, we continue to enhance user satisfaction with our industry-first Windows Continuum virtual desktop experience. Also this month, we release XenServer 7.3, which expands our market-leading graphics-virtualization capabilities with NVIDIA.

Our Citrix Cloud XenApp and XenDesktop Service is designed to aggregate your workloads across any cloud. This month we are expanding that ‘any cloud’ mission to include Google Cloud Platform and Oracle Cloud. We have also partnered with Nutanix to introduce the first-ever Citrix Workspace Appliance, Nutanix InstantOn for Citrix Cloud. This new offering is a tightly integrated hybrid cloud solution that simplifies and accelerates virtual application and desktop (VDI) deployments for companies of any size. Additionally, our immensely popular XenApp and XenDesktop 7.15 LTSR provides key security and compliance updates, fortifying the digital workspace. Each December enhancement has been designed to help you along on your digital workspace journey by strengthening the overall value of your Citrix Workspace.

Let’s kick things off with XenServer 7.3 updates, which are available today. These significant enhancements extend our goal of providing enterprise solutions that offer an unmatched end-user experience. With updates ranging from providing a native-like experience for Windows 10 desktops, to showcasing the power of NVIDIA vGPU and our long-standing partnership with NVIDIA, XenServer 7.3 provides some of our most innovative features to date. It doesn’t end there — we also have some updates to our popular XenApp and XenDesktop 7.15 LTSR:

Extending XenServer graphic-virtualization leadership: Building on our longstanding partnership with NVIDIA, aimed at improving the user experience for digital workspaces, the XenServer 7.3 release introduces support for the latest NVIDIA Pascal GPUs. The addition of NVIDIA virtualization software, such as Quadro vDWS and GRID vPC with Pascal GPUs to your XenServer VDI environment, enables you to deliver the highest-performance graphics-accelerated apps and desktops. From CAD users to typical knowledge workers, all of your employees can benefit from enhanced experience and productivity by adding NVIDIA virtualization software and the latest NVIDIA GPUs to your XenApp and XenDesktop environment. Users will get a native-like experience for high-end applications, as well as their modern, productivity apps, on their choice of device, while organizations will reap the benefits of centralizing these workloads.

Expanding our industry-first Windows Continuum virtual desktop experience: XenDesktop, with XenServer, is the first and only desktop virtualization solution to deliver Windows Continuum experience with Windows 10 virtual desktops. XenDesktop 7.16 expanded our industry-leading Windows Continuum virtual desktop technology by enabling a Windows 10 virtual desktop to recognize when the user switches from a physical tablet to a physical desktop and automatically toggle the virtual desktop between tablet and desktop mode. See it in action in a short video.

