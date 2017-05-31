Citrix: What We Heard from Gen. Colin Powell at Synergy ‘17

“Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier.”

At the closing keynote at Synergy this year, we heard from General Colin Powell about leadership, trust, and the power of positivity.

From any headlines you’ll read today, the state of security is looking like we have a rough road ahead. But while cyber is getting more attention than ever before, it’s not because we’re suddenly seeing all new threats. It’s because threats are becoming more personal, and it’s easier for cyber criminals to plug and play the malware of their choosing, and on a greater scale.

Not unlike diplomatic affairs, our goal is to understand our enemies to the best of our ability and predict their behavior to defend our organization and our customers.

We heard from General Powell that he lives by a set of rules he’s cultivated throughout his career that have created unstoppable teams.

As CSO of Citrix, I have a set of rules as well. And our team is a force to be reckoned with.

