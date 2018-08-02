Citrix: What the world needs now: Predictive DNS

Domain Name System (or DNS) has rightfully been called the “linchpin of today’s internet”. While there have been many incremental improvements to DNS over the years, what was said in 1991, remains true today.

DNS was originally invented to solve a particular set of problems that had exhibited themselves as the young Internet was starting its original growth spurt (discussed below). As we will see, elegant solutions were designed and implemented to overcome the original design flaws for naming computers on the Internet.

In 2018, a new set of problems has arisen that require a new design. As you will see, performance, availability, measurability, and reporting are the new drivers for a new DNS. A Predictive DNS.

A short walk down memory lane

Originally, DNS was developed to solve a problem that plagued the 1960’s architected ARPANET. Up to that point, people just kept names and addresses of all the servers they knew about locally. The UNIX hosts table/etc/hosts, was compiled from HOSTS.TXT that was updated a couple of times a week.

