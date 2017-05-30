Citrix: What Makes an Expert in the Age of AI: Highlights from Day 2 of Citrix Synergy 2017

Author and journalist Malcolm Gladwell fields audience questions posed by Citrix CMO Tim Minahan on stage at the inaugural Synergy Innovation Super Session series presentation. I’ll be featuring my favorite images here each day of the conference. Watch for them!

“It’s not a puzzle world anymore. It’s a mystery world. The nature of the problem that we face is fundamentally different,” Malcolm Gladwell explained. The New York Times bestselling author kicked off our Innovation Super Session series with an intriguing look at what it means to be an expert in the age of machine learning. It was an engaging and thought-provoking break after a morning of intensive breakout session learning and a highlight of Day 2 at Synergy 2017. What else happened today and what’s coming up tomorrow? Take a look:

Innovation Super Session

He’s an insightful writer and an even more compelling speaker, and we were thrilled to have Malcolm Gladwell at Synergy as one of our inaugural Innovation Super Session speakers. Judging by tweets from the crowd, attendees agreed.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.