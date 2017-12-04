Citrix: What Do the IBM PC, the First Smartphone, Citrix & Robots Have in Common?

The answer: these and many more innovations all have roots in IBM Boca Raton.

Citrix is hosting “50 Years of Innovation — How IBM Boca Raton Influenced the Tech World” with the South Florida Technology Alliance this Thursday, 11/30, at our headquarters in Ft. Lauderdale, along with with some of the original engineers that made it all happen.

Fifty years ago, IBM established the site in Boca Raton that was to become a source of numerous breakthroughs and world-changing technologies. Xerox Parc in Silicon Valley and Bell Labs get most of recognition when it comes to tech contributions, but it’s hard to beat the PC and the Smartphone. In fact, the full list of IBM Boca’s achievements is impressive.

The original IBM PC was developed and manufactured in Boca Raton. Dr Dave Bradley, one of the initial 12 engineers that developed the PC, was the one who invented the infamous Control-Alt-Delete (CTRL + ALT + DEL) command that’s still used 35 years later by over a billion PC users.

The world’s first Smartphone, the Simon, was developed by IBM Boca Raton and brought to market with Bell South. The Simon won CES best of show in 1992 by combining a Cell Phone with a Touch Screen PDA plus running mobile apps, email and even faxes. Gary Wisgo the engineering manager of the team will describe how it came together in record time.

Citrix Systems was founded by Ed Iacobucci the OS/2 Architect after turning down Bill Gates’ job offer to be CTO of Microsoft. Ed and eight founding engineers from IBM went on to contribute to the Client Virtualization market and Citrix as a 14 $ Billion company. One of them, Scott Kinnear, became the Vice President of Engineering at Citrix and will describe the roller coaster history of Citrix in the early days.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.