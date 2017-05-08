Citrix: What Data is Smart Check Collecting?

Hello again, hello… I almost lapsed into one of my favorite Neil Diamond numbers 😉 If you’ve been on the planet as long as I have, you’ve probably heard this song.

My last post on Smart Check was pretty well-received. Thanks for reading it and sending me your comments and questions. As promised, here’s the next installment of my multi-part post. This time, I am going to tackle a question that customers ask me all the time: What data does Smart Check collect?

Generation and Storage of Smart Check Data

Smart Check uses collectors to collect diagnostic data. All the collectors generate JSON files that are uploaded to the Analyzer (CIS in this case) for analysis. No surprises there; I explained all this in my previous post. In this post, I’m going to use screenshots to give you a sneak peek into the contents of these JSON files.

Contents of the Smart Check Payloads

The Smart Check payloads have been designed to address two key considerations: security and performance. The JSON files do not identify the organization, administrators, or end users in any way. They are also extremely light which makes them quick to upload and process. The average payload for a site with 10K VDAs shouldn’t exceed a few megabytes. I’ve added screenshots of each payload type. Notice that none of them have any customer identifiable information.

Read the entire article here, What Data is Smart Check Collecting?

