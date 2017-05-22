Home Citrix: We’re Taking on the Cloud with NetScaler

Citrix: We’re Taking on the Cloud with NetScaler

Citrix: We’re Taking on the Cloud with NetScaler
Congratulations, you’ve made the commitment to move to the cloud. There are several options available to the enterprise cloud consumer today, to not only help you economize your IT infrastructure but to increase your business’ operational efficiencies.
But Rome wasn’t built in a day, and your long-awaited destiny with the cloud will similarly take some time and careful planning. Enterprise organizations are choosing a hybrid cloud strategy to extend their investments in existing on-premises infrastructure, while supporting new application resources in the public cloud.

Citrix, if you haven’t noticed, is also talking Cloud. A lot. Citrix Workspace has been transformed into a cloud-sourced offering branded as Citrix Cloud, and now NetScaler has risen to the challenge of Cloud. NetScaler in its virtual form can now thrive in a highly automated, and elastic cloud architecture. Bringing market leading performance, and a holistic solution when paired with NetScaler Management and Analytics System for app delivery in the hybrid enterprise cloud.

Join us for a webinar on Wednesday, May 31st at 9:00am PST to learn how Citrix with NetScaler will help you get to the Cloud faster, and with ease.

Read the entire article here, We’re Taking on the Cloud with NetScaler

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
