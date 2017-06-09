Citrix: Welcome to the Future of Work

We are living in a rapidly changing world. Broad adoption of new technologies is transforming how we work and live.

Citrix is excited to play a role in this ongoing digital transformation by empowering people and organizations to seize the opportunities it offers. In May, at Citrix Synergy 2017, we shared how we see the “future of work” and our vision for a better way to interact with technologies—people-centric, secure, flexible, and productive.

Today, approximately half of the people participating in economic activity consider themselves “digital natives.” They grew up with technology and they expect to be connected with it at all times, from the devices they carry to the clouds and services they use. For this new generation, work is no longer a place—it is an activity.

At the same time, it is important to keep in mind the other half of the workforce—those of us who joined digital revolution as adults, or who are still making this transition. Organizations must be focused on “digital dexterity” to ensure that all of their people can participate in digital transformation. This involves both cultural and technological advances—starting with modernization and simplification of business process and applications, continuously looking at new ways to automate and, of course, ensuring the digital literacy of the entire workforce.

