Citrix Web Interface & StoreFront – XML-based user authentication

Initially, with the introduction of StoreFront it relied solely on its authentication service for user authentication purposes. This, as you might be aware is different from Web Interface, which will directly contact one of the configured Delivery Controllers where the Broker/XML service will take over. Since Web Interface is still widely deployed and used in (large) production environments (and StoreFront now also supports XML based user authentication) I would like to talk, in a bit more detail about both authentication methods available today

FMA fact: Web Interface will be ‘End of Life’ in June 2018, however, Citrix advices to deploy StoreFront for new as well as existing deployments.

Authentication in general

Within a XenApp/XenDesktop Site you basically have two (main) points of authentication, one of which is StoreFront, the other one being the NetScaler Gateway when authenticating externally, for example, though it could be used for internal authentication purposes as well. The StoreFront server will communicate with the Citrix Receiver, your Delivery Controllers and the NetScaler Gateway (call-back and STA) when users are authenticated and resources are launched externally.

Next to the above, StoreFront can also be configured to communicate with App Controller as part of a XenMobile deployment, and/or VDI-in-a-Box is also (still) optional. Like the Delivery Controller, StoreFront plays an important role in the resource enumeration and launch processes and it functions as the main Store (there can be multiple) from where users (can) subscribe to their desktops, applications and other resources.

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com