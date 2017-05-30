Citrix: We Saved the Best for Last for Day 3 at Citrix Synergy 2017

This great shot of Synergy Park wraps up my favorite photo series—after months of planning, it’s hard to believe another Synergy has ended. Hope you had a great one; save the date for Citrix Synergy 2018, May 8–10 in Anaheim!

“Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier,” said General Colin Powell in a wide-ranging and motivating closing keynote. The former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs gave the speech as our final Innovation Super Session presenter, sharing anecdotes and inspiration with an enthusiastic audience who honored him with multiple standing ovations. It was an incredible speech and a great beginning to the final day of Synergy 2017. Read about some other Thursday highlights:

Innovation Super Session

Our second Innovation Super Session was as fascinating as it was insightful, with former U.S. Secretary of State Gen. Colin L. Powell sharing stories of his 50 years of public service across four U.S. presidential administrations. From the fall of the Berlin Wall to Operation Desert Storm, General Powell has been on the front line of major world transitions, and he had some important messages to share about cybersecurity, the role of leadership and why America is still a beacon of hope for so many immigrants.

Read the entire article here, Synergy Day 3: We Saved the Best for Last

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.