Citrix: Want to Become a Citrix Virtualization Expert? Now’s the Time!

Expertise in Citrix virtualization can bring you many benefits, from recognition by your peers and the industry to greater confidence and faster professional advancement. If you’re already well on your way to expert-level satus, we’re excited to offer you the new expert-level course, which just released in General Availability this week:

CXD-410 XenApp and XenDesktop 7.1x Assessment, Design and Advanced Configurations

This five-day training now includes hands-on labs, in addition to:

XenApp & XenDesktop 7.15, emphasizing critical thinking in assessing existing environments to identify risks and make improvements.

Making design decisions — including Citrix Cloud site design — and disaster recovery planning.

Content to help you prepare for the Citrix Certified Expert in Virtualization (CCE-V) exam.

Not quite there yet? No problem! We’ll help put together a customized learning path to get you on the road to becoming an expert. Check out our Learning Journey to view there recommended learning path. For a limited time, we’re offering a 10% discount on ANY of these courses to help get you started. Save your seat now!

Read the entire article here, Want to Become a Citrix Virtualization Expert? Now’s the Time!

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.