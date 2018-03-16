Citrix VPrefer Session Sharing Between a Published Desktop and a Published Application Made Easy

VPrefer is a great new feature introduced in Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop 7.17. It allows you to enable session sharing between a published desktop and application in a double hop scenario with almost no administrative effort. For your end users, this means that a published app available locally in their published desktop will be started within the same session. This avoids an additional logon cycle allowing the application to launch faster. This is not only beneficial for user experience, it also saves resources in your environment as sessions are consolidated.

Since XenApp 7.x, the default behavior for launching a published app from a published desktop (double hop or also commonly known as ICA in ICA) was changed to always start a new session. Workarounds are available to override the default but these can be more challenging to implement and may imply some limitations. For those who are unable to upgrade short term, I will summarize the previous method at the end of this article.

XenApp/XenDesktop 7.9 introduced the application groups feature giving administrators a lot more control and flexibility regarding session sharing between applications. However, this functionality was only applicable to published apps and did not offer more control on session sharing between apps and desktops. VPrefer addresses this limitation in a very easy to configure way and is completely transparent for your end users.

Read the entire article here, VPrefer: Session Sharing Between a Published Desktop and a Published Application Made Easy

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.